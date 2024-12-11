Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 128.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,967,000 after purchasing an additional 375,684 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 2.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at $7,893,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Trading Up 0.6 %

Penumbra stock opened at $242.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 281.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $277.34.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $301.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Penumbra from $232.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Penumbra from $244.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Penumbra from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.25.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $114,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,538,690.88. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.71, for a total value of $2,965,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,582 shares in the company, valued at $174,495,287.22. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,418 shares of company stock worth $10,624,973 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

