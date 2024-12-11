Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 7,252 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 75.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.6% during the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.08. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

