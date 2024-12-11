50,602 Shares in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 40,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Up 0.8 %

VLRS stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $9.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.89 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 71.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

