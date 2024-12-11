Centiva Capital LP Increases Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,080 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LYG opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

