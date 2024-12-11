Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $5.03 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $1,873,000. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 30,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,748,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 33,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 23,037 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

