HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,045,000 after buying an additional 285,750 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,322,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,538,000 after purchasing an additional 269,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 166,429 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,812,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,224,000 after purchasing an additional 109,885 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth approximately $3,881,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

NYSE TEX opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Terex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.93%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

