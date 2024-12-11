Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,892 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $2,806,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,971,000 after purchasing an additional 363,736 shares during the period. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

