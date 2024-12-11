Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 281.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 446.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in AptarGroup by 312.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $209,742.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,672.66. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $5,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,530,412.80. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,495. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATR opened at $170.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.04. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $178.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

