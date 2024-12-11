HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 128.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 3,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Vertical Research lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.44. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $68.88 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.41). Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

