Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 27,000 NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NuScale Power by 6.8% in the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 7.1% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 25.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NuScale Power news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 144,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $1,576,434.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,188.60. This represents a 91.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $527,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,229. The trade was a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Trading Down 7.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMR opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. NuScale Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMR. CLSA began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

