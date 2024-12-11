H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 413.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 58,057 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,735,000 after buying an additional 255,354 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in H&R Block by 280.5% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 29,117 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 156.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 1,628.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HRB opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.28 and a 1-year high of $68.45.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.78 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 212.45% and a net margin of 16.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

H&R Block announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HRB

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $515,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,910.34. This represents a 30.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.