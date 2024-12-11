Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 5,158.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 38,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 173,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $63.15 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $2,127,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

