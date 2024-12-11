Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Flex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Flex has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $33.08.

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $284,110.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,494,237.02. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $509,044.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,535.97. This trade represents a 19.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Flex by 87.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

