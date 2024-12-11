Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,826,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1,107.5% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 11,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Biogen in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $156.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of -0.08. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.62 and a twelve month high of $268.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.31. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

