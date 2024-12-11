Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Lithia Motors worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAD. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 12,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total value of $2,973,697.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,754,677.36. The trade was a 23.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 6,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,696,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,778,000. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,067 shares of company stock worth $20,933,294. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LAD opened at $376.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.77. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $243.00 and a one year high of $405.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $8.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.61. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.25 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lithia Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $299.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.60.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

