Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 17.7% during the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 89,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $5,418,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 263.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 651,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,307,000 after purchasing an additional 472,318 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at $2,358,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 10.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 132,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.31. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 83,310 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $5,153,556.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,850 shares in the company, valued at $485,601. The trade was a 91.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,436,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,907,971.03. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

