Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 3,466 Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 1,864.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Albany International by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Albany International by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 23,018 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Price Performance

Albany International stock opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $67.39 and a 52-week high of $99.41.

Albany International Increases Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Albany International’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Albany International from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Albany International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen acquired 1,050 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,387 shares in the company, valued at $597,657.62. This represents a 14.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,400 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,235. This represents a 20.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,450 shares of company stock worth $245,813. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

