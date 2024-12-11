Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.05% of BorgWarner worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21,752.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,646,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,685 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in BorgWarner by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BorgWarner by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,503 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,308,000 after purchasing an additional 669,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,410,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after buying an additional 652,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $5,329,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,997,111.77. This trade represents a 37.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $747,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 227,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,177.27. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,010 shares of company stock worth $7,678,076 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

