Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $75.98 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.58%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

