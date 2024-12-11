Centiva Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.14% of Medifast worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2,000.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 338,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 322,123 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medifast by 117.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 389,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,509,000 after buying an additional 210,669 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 415.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 215,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 173,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 20.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after acquiring an additional 161,487 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast by 37.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 128,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Medifast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of MED stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.16 million, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.17. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $76.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.50. Medifast had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $140.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

