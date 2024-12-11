Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNW. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 377.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.65.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $90.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.28. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $95.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

