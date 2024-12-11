Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,019,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,647,000 after acquiring an additional 185,381 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,956,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,270,000 after purchasing an additional 216,630 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,385,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,979,000 after buying an additional 20,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,135,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,823,000 after buying an additional 354,429 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,665,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,371,000 after buying an additional 140,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of -38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -182.17%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

