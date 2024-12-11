Centiva Capital LP Makes New $332,000 Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 405.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $2,676,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 562,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,438,302.43. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total transaction of $72,171.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,212.14. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $8,183,871. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $240.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.57. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.00. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.42 and a 52 week high of $297.97.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 40.11%.
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.
