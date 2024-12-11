Centiva Capital LP Makes New $332,000 Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 405.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $2,676,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 562,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,438,302.43. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total transaction of $72,171.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,212.14. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $8,183,871. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MKTX

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $240.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.57. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.00. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.42 and a 52 week high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.