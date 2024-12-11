Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys Shares of 14,650 Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Insider Activity at Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,104.36. This represents a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 0.5 %

NVTS opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.37.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 84.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.