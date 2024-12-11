Centiva Capital LP Reduces Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Centiva Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,087 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.08% of Methode Electronics worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEI. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 749.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 685.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at $132,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MEI. StockNews.com raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

MEI stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $460.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Blom purchased 9,320 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,749.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,710.11. This trade represents a 33.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey purchased 8,800 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $100,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,538.60. The trade was a 51.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

