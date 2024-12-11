Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 993.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $201.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.95. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $153.78 and a 52 week high of $207.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

