20,975 Shares in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 45.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in NatWest Group by 121.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 134.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NWG shares. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About NatWest Group



NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

