Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $215,000 Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 27,300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $136.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.19 and a 200-day moving average of $142.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.