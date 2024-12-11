Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $207,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 58.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $8,252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,835 shares in the company, valued at $138,284,666.75. This represents a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $153.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $169.51.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DVA

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.