Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,840,000 after buying an additional 1,197,584 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,588,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,315,000 after buying an additional 148,476 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,182,000 after buying an additional 2,325,672 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,368,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,966,000 after acquiring an additional 64,346 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.