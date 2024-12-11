Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires New Stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MVT. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 20.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 520,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 89,537 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,895 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 171,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVT opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

