1,370 Shares in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 19.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 23.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SXI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NYSE SXI opened at $207.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $137.90 and a 12 month high of $212.65.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total transaction of $319,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,763.66. This trade represents a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 1,661 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total transaction of $349,491.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,196.71. This trade represents a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock worth $1,359,419 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

