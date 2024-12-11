UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 922,325 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ADT by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,226 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in ADT by 10.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,674 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,577 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ADT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE:ADT opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.49.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. ADT had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. ADT’s payout ratio is 23.91%.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

