Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,515 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 92.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 341,525 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 164,376 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 46,622 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 33.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,968 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 103,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in American Airlines Group by 422.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 73,221 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 59,206 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.52.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.9 %

AAL opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

