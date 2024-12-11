Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $630,000 in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,672 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AU. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 26.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AU stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $32.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AU. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

