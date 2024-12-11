Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,422 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALRM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 230.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 265,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 2,394.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 262,757 shares during the period. M&G PLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the third quarter worth about $9,583,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 6.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,710,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,257,000 after purchasing an additional 158,465 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,729.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 111,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Price Performance

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.97. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $77.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alarm.com news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $156,633.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,116.89. The trade was a 31.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

