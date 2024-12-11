Fmr LLC Sells 17,084 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,084 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $15,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 14,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,040 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, insider Lauren Mastrocola sold 5,188 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $424,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,031.14. The trade was a 48.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alex Nemiroff sold 8,239 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $660,767.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,140.20. This trade represents a 44.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.67. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $86.93.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 9,409.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

