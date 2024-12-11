Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 93.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Standex International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Standex International by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.64, for a total transaction of $690,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,765.04. The trade was a 16.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total value of $349,491.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,196.71. This trade represents a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,419 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SXI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SXI

Standex International Stock Up 1.1 %

SXI opened at $207.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.87 and its 200-day moving average is $178.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.55. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $137.90 and a one year high of $212.65.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Standex International’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Standex International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.