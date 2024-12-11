Walleye Capital LLC Invests $274,000 in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.

Shares of NYSE:AS opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

