Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 3,807 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,423,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,074,000 after buying an additional 195,773 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,825,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,874,000 after acquiring an additional 593,878 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,423,000 after purchasing an additional 105,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,088,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 36,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 16.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,083,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,360,000 after purchasing an additional 291,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CADE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Cadence Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $447.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.