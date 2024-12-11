Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

PIPR stock opened at $323.11 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $162.20 and a 52-week high of $351.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.30.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

