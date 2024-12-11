Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 26.0% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 58.9% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Lazard from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lazard from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Lazard Stock Performance

NYSE LAZ opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.38. Lazard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Lazard had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 42.20%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.68%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

