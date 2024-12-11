UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $5.46 Million Holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,499 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Live Group by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Trading Down 0.8 %

LLYVK stock opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.89.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $738,811.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,911 shares of company stock worth $2,403,701 in the last 90 days.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

