Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 11,200.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 64.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crocs by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This represents a 31.71 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. The trade was a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $111.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.71 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CROX

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.