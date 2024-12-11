Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 11,228 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at $337,843.36. This represents a 22.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $144,640.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,825 shares in the company, valued at $549,953.50. This represents a 20.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

NYSE RHP opened at $117.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average of $105.48. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.76 and a 52-week high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.89). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 61.94%. The company had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 78.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

