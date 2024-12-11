Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 63,400 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Kenvue by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

