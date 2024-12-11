Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $5.11 Million Position in Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JMID)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JMID – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.87% of Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of JMID stock opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64. Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $30.29.

