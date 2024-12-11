HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXF. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 35,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PXF stock opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.08. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

