HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 307.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,733 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 432.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,259,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,851 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 44.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,964,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,037,000 after buying an additional 602,055 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $64,176,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 510,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,477,000 after buying an additional 365,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock opened at $185.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.25 and a 52 week high of $194.83.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.62%.

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Eight Capital upgraded Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.40.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

