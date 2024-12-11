HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,504 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 13.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 708,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,983,000 after purchasing an additional 83,804 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SFBS opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.18 and a 200-day moving average of $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.88. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $101.37.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $256.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFBS. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

In related news, COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,805,505.46. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $724,285.20. The trade was a 10.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

